T.S. Cristobal expected to make landfall Sunday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical storm Cristobal continues to inch closer to the U.S. Sunday morning. Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and breezy wind are affecting the Florida peninsula. Landfall is expected on the Louisiana coast Sunday evening.

As of 5 AM Sunday, Cristobal continues to have maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Wind gusts are little stronger at 65 mph. The center of the storm is now located about 140 miles south-southwest of the Mississippi River delta. Movement continues to be to the north at 12 mph. The storm’s central pressure has been holding steady at 993 mb.

Since the pressure has not dropped through Saturday evening, significant strengthening is not anticipated before landfall.

From Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle, tropical storm warning are in place. Strong wind and heavy rain leading to flooding are major concerns for the warned areas. Rainfall amounts could be well over six inches along the Gulf coast. A few localized spots may receive upwards of a foot of rain.

Many of the major impacts from Cristobal will be felt well to the east since much of the thunderstorm development has been to the east of the center of circulation.

Like with all land falling tropical systems, storm surge is a threat. The greatest risk for a surge greater than three feet is along the Louisiana coast near New Orleans.

Along the coastline to the east in Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, the west coast of Florida may see upwards of a foot of storm surge.

At this time, Cristobal is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.