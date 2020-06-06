T.S. Cristobal expected to continue to strengthen today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cristobal is steadily moving through the Gulf of Mexico, giving those in portions of Central America a break from the heavy rain. However, life threatening flood remains a threat through Saturday.

As of 5 AM Saturday, Cristobal is retaining its strength. Maximum sustained wind remain at 45 mph with slightly stronger gusts 60 mph. The center of the storm is now located about 370 miles south of the Mississippi River delta. Movement continues to be to the north at 14 mph. The main change from last night’s advisory is that the central pressure has dropped slightly. This is a good sign that further strengthening will begin.

The forecast track for, Cristobal shows it will rain over land through Friday. It should be over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Sunday and Sunday night.

Landfall may occur as early as Sunday evening. The cone of uncertainty includes most of the coast of Louisiana.

Most of the enhanced convection that leads to thunderstorms and strong wind around the system is on the east side. As a result, tropical storm warnings extend from Louisiana all the way to the Florida panhandle.

Strong wind and heavy rain are major concerns for the warned areas. A surge upwards of 3 feet of water is also possible. Even along the west coast of Florida, higher than normal tides are anticipated with possibly up to a foot of storm surge.

At this time, Cristobal is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Cristobal is the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Monday. This is the earliest date for an Atlantic 3rd named storm formation on record (since 1851). Old record was Colin on June 5, 2016.