SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring for potential development organized into tropical depression Nine early Friday morning.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the NHC, T.D. Nine has sustained wind of 35 mph and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. It is located 615 miles ESE of Kingston, Jamaica. Movement is to the west-northwest at 13 mph.

Now that we have a defined center of circulation, we will have a better idea of where this system may go and how strong it may become. Currently, the NHC forecast track calls for some gradual strengthening as it moves toward western Cuba by the mid part of next week. It is likely that late Friday, we will be tracking tropical storm Hermine.

Interaction with Cuba should limit how strong this system becomes once back over water in the Florida Straights or southern Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast between the Florida Panhandle to Miami are in play for a landfall with the current NHC forecast cone. Florida would experience the worst impacts in the southeast with the current forecast path beginning early Wednesday.

The exact path will be determined by how quickly T.D. Nine becomes stronger and the forward speed. Also the placement of the Bermuda high and a trough of low pressure that is expected to dip into the southeast next week.

Beyond the NHC five day forecast, it is possible for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to feel some effects from this system late next week. However, it is too soon to forecast with certainty what we may experience. A lot of factors can and will change with this system.

Storms like this are always a good reminder that during hurricane season, you should have your supply kit and plan ready to go at anytime.

Storm Team 3 will be tracking this system and will have the latest forecast details as they become available.