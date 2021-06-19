T.D. Claudette brings severe storms today to Georgia & South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall early in the day Saturday. Now that is is over land, it has weakened to a tropical depression. Even with being a weaker system, flooding rain and severe storms remain a threat across Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina this weekend.

Threats for the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

As the center of Tropical Depression Claudette tracks to our north, a surge of tropical moisture will follow it on its eastern side. As we remain on the east side of the system, we can expect the tropical moisture to kick up strong to severe storms through tonight. Impacts will be heavy rain, strong wind, and a few brief isolated spin-up tornadoes. The combo of low-level shear and tropical moisture easily can rotate storms.





Severe weather will come in 2 rounds. This first will be late this morning into the early afternoon from the outer rainbands. There will be a low chance for severe weather during this time period. Our main risk will be brief spin-up tornadoes.

The second round arrives late this afternoon into sunset as Claudette passes closest to our north. This will be our highest chance for severe weather as we get the wrap-around rainbands. Heavy rain, strong damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Tropical Depression Claudette

As of the Sunday 5 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Claudette has 30 mph sustained wind with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. It is moving to the east-northeast at 13 mph. It is located 85 miles west-southwest of Atlanta, Georgia.

The remnants of Claudette will track across Georgia and the Carolinas before emerging off the East Coast into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. Once it is over the Atlantic Ocean, it will re-strengthen into a tropical storm over warmer waters. It will then track towards Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm watch was issued earlier in the day for the Central North Carolina coast as Claudette is expected to regain tropical storm status. This watch now extends southward to include the Grand Strand of South Carolina

The North Carolina coast areas will be expecting 3 to 6 inches of rain with localized higher totals. 1-3 ft storm surge is also possible as Claudette reforms Monday along North Carolina coast.