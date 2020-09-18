Subtropical Storm Alpha forms, Tropical Storm Beta expected soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As of Friday, Sept. 18, all 21 names on the 2020 hurricane name list have been used. We are now using the Greek alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season.

That year, we had 28 named tropical systems getting us to Zeta in the Greek alphabet.

Of the 28 named storms in 2005, there were 15 hurricanes, and seven of those were major hurricanes. All of these statistics were records.

Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed near Portugal. Tropical Storm Beta will likely be forming late Friday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy remains very strong and we also have newly formed Tropical Storm Wilfred.

Tracking Teddy

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Teddy is a powerful Category 4 storm with 130 mph sustained wind. Wind gusts are as high as 160 mph. The storm is located 525 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Over the next three days as Teddy gets closer to Bermuda, it is expected to remain a major hurricane. Some weakening is likely to happen as Teddy passes just to the east of Bermuda’s islands.

By the middle part of next week, Hurricane Teddy will be approaching Nova Scotia, Canada as a Category 1 storm with wind of at least 90 mph.

Parts of the New England states and Maine may experience some effects of Teddy as it approaches. It all will depend on how east the path remains.

Tracking Wilfred

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed earlier Friday in the tropical central Atlantic. As of 11 a.m., Wilfred had sustained wind of 40 mph with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph. This storm is located 630 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

Movement of Tropical Storm Wilfred will remain westward. Over the coming days, this storm may become a little stronger. Long-term, conditions will not be able to support a tropical system and Wilfred will weaken into a tropical depression and then a post-tropical system.

There is no threat to any land at this time from Wilfred.

Tracking Alpha

Over the last day or two, the National Hurricane Center was watching a small tropical wave in the North Atlantic for potential development. As it got closer to Portugal, this tropical wave started to take on some tropical characteristics.

As of 12:30 p.m., this system became sub-tropical storm Alpha with 50 mph sustained wind and wind gusts as high as 65 mph. It is located 75 miles north of Lisbon, Portugal.

By Saturday afternoon, Alpha will become a post-tropical over the Bay of Biscay between Spain and France.

Tracking TD 22

Tropical Depression 22 formed late Thursday night in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of 11 a.m., TD 22 had sustained wind of 35 mph and wind gusts of 45 mph.

This system is expected to become stronger over the next couple of days and by Sunday, this may become a hurricane off of the Texas coast. The next name on the 2020 hurricane season list will be Beta.

2020 Hurricane Names

As of Friday, Sept. 18, we have fun out of names on the official list and will now use the Greek Alphabet.