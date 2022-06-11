SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all.

The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history.

And yet, other than a little bit of action from Tropical Storm Elsa, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry lucked out again.

But with hurricanes getting stronger, lasting longer and intensifying more rapidly, it’s important to stay prepared.

This year’s Storm Watch special takes you through this year’s predictions, lessons learned from seasons past and much more.

Watch the full hurricane special above.