Storm cleanup continues in Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Cleanup continues in the Lowcountry Thursday following Tropical Storm Elsa.

Heavy rain and wind didn’t come into the area until almost 11 p.m., but conditions quickly deteriorated.

The Beaufort County area saw heavy rain and strong winds around midnight when a tornado warning was issued for portions of the county.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to more than 66 incidents due to Elsa’s impacts.

Port Royal Elementary School cleaning up after a tree hit their roof and broke their outer fence and railing.

Crews were called to six incidents of trees into a structure, 33 incidents of trees in the roadway, 22 fire alarms, one motor vehicle crash and four medical emergencies between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 Thursday morning.

Palmetto Electric reported nearly 20,000 outages on the island at the height of the storm.

In Bluffton, a family was home on Myrtle Island Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a tree hit the corner of their home. Another tree landed in their yard.

The family said they were scared but thankful no one was hurt.

Crews are still out surveying damage in Beaufort County, cleaning up debris and downed power lines.

