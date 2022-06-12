SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here, and already, the first named storm has come and gone.

National forecasters are predicting an above-average season, with the possibility of 14 to 21 named storms; three to six that could develop into major hurricanes.

Storm Team 3 is On Your Side with their updated Hurricane-Ready Guide to help you prepare for whatever comes our way.

What should I put in my hurricane kit? How do I make an evacuation plan? The 2022 guide covers that and much more.

Need-to-know contact information and evacuation routes are included, so be sure to print a copy or download it to your phone.