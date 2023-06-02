SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is here.

National forecasters are predicting a near-average season, with the possibility of 12 to 17 named storms. Five to nine of those are expected to develop into hurricanes, with one to four becoming major hurricanes.

Storm Team 3 is On Your Side with their updated Hurricane-Ready Guide to help you prepare for whatever comes our way this season.

Are shelters available? How should I prepare my property? What evacuation route do I take?

The guide details that and much more.

Be sure to print a copy or download it to your phone for easy access to critical information.