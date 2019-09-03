South Carolina Welcome Center showing no sign of mass evacuation

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV)- With mandatory evacuations in place throughout the Southeast, some are packing up and getting out of town.

Others taking their chances and sheltering in place here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.



Many people hit rest stops on their way to safety, but this South Carolina Welcome Center is showing no signs of a mass evacuation.

We spoke to some drivers who said they are passing through on their way to their vacation destination, but one thing is clear travelers are keeping a close eye on the storm.

“I’ve never actually been in Florida during a hurricane and it was a really big storm,” said Autumn Harris from Flagler Beach, Florida. “So I thought, you know, I was going to move anyway, my plans got pushed up about two weeks and I just packed a car and I am on my way.”

If you plan on heading out, the Georgia Department of Transportation reversed both eastbound lanes on I-16 to make room for extra drivers. The lane reversal will remain in effect until after the storm.