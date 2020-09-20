Slow moving T.S. Beta producing long duration flooding rain to parts of the Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All 21 alphabetic names on the 2020 hurricane name list have been used with Wilfred forming on Friday. We are now using the Greek alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season.

Tracking Beta

Tropical Storm Beta weakened slightly early Monday with winds down to 50 mph. It was centered 55 miles southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas, moving wes-northwestt at just 7 mph.

Beta is battling dry air along the Texas coast. The chance for it to become a hurricane is looking less likely. Nonetheless, parts of Texas and Louisiana are in for more tropical storm force wind and flooding rain.

A weak area of high pressure will build in north of the storm. This will cause the storm to move in a westward direction this weekend and gradually slow down as it approaches the Texas Coast.





A tropical storm watch is in effect for southern coast of Texas as well as along the southern Louisiana coast.

If Beta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it will become the 6th storm this season to do so. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be this seasons 4th Gulf Coast land falling hurricane.

Tracking Teddy

As of 11 am Monday, Hurricane Teddy has weakened to a Category 1 storm with 90 mph sustained wind. It was centered 150 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 14 mph.

While Teddy has weakened this morning, interaction with an trough with help Teddy restrengthen into a category 2 hurricane by tonight. It won’t last long. As Teddy moves over cooler waters near Nova Scotia, the hurricane will lose its tropical characteristics and become a post-tropical storm.

By Wednesday, Hurricane Teddy will be approaching Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm with wind of at least 70 mph.

Coastal Maine also may experience some effects of Teddy if it tracks just far enough west.