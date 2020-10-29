Severe weather threat developing as Zeta passes to our north

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Zeta made landfall in Southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category 2 hurricane near Cocodrie. It pummeled the area with heavy rain, damaging wind, and significant storm surge.

It is now a tropical storm centered 50 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina and while it will track well north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today, strong afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Maximum winds were around 60 mph at 8 am Thursday as the storm was racing northeast at 39 mph. The most widespread, heavy rain is falling to the north and east of the storm’s center, but a trailing, broken line of downpours and strong thunderstorms is poised to move through our area this afternoon.

“Areas west of I-95 will be most likely to see strong thunderstorms,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “Be prepared for heavy downpours, and even isolated wind damage or tornadoes.” Should a tornado warning be issued for your area at some point today, be prepared to move to your lowest level, interior room, and away from windows.

Even outside of the risk of thunderstorms, it will be a windy day today. Winds were gusting up to and even over 25 mph early Thursday morning and a few gusts could reach as high as 30 – 40 mph. This could cause a few scattered power outages.

Showers will gradually wind down this evening. It will still be quite warm early in the evening in the upper 70s before temperatures tumble into the 50s behind a cold front overnight. Storm Team 3 says that will set us up for a nice stretch of fall weather through the weekend and into next week.