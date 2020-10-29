Severe thunderstorms possible as Tropical Storm Zeta passes to our north

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Zeta made landfall in Southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category 2 hurricane near Cocodrie. It pummeled the area with heavy rain, damaging wind, and significant storm surge.

It is now a tropical storm near the North Carolina/Virginia border, still producing sustained winds of 50 mph. While the center is tracking well north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today, bands of heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms feeding into the storm will be moving through.

While we are not expecting sustained tropical storm force wind in our area, we have been seeing numerous gusts as high as 30 mph. One or two tropical storm force gusts to around 40 mph are possible this afternoon, even outside of the risk for thunderstorms.

“Areas west of I-95 will be most likely to see strong thunderstorms,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “Be prepared for heavy downpours, and even isolated wind damage or tornadoes.”

Should a tornado warning be issued for your area at some point today, be prepared to move to your lowest level, interior room, and away from windows.

Showers will gradually wind down this evening. It will still be quite warm early in the evening in the upper 70s before temperatures tumble into the 50s behind a cold front overnight. Storm Team 3 says that will set us up for a nice stretch of fall weather through the weekend and into next week.