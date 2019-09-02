Savannah mayor issues curfew for residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s mayor has issued a local state of emergency for the city and will be implementing a curfew starting Tuesday night.

According to Mayor Eddie DeLoach, the curfew will be put into place in the city starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The penalties could lead to arrest. It is an arrestable offense,” added Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter. “But we’re going to be more so contacting people, reminding them about the curfew and encouraging them not to be out on the street.”

Minter said all members of his department have been “recalled,” meaning all leave has been canceled and all personnel will report back on duty.

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, residents are allowed to park in select city garages free of charge until after the storm. Note the following:

This includes Bryan Street, Robinson, Whitaker and State Street garages

Liberty garage is designated for emergency personnel; not open to public

Park at your own risk; garages will be unmanned

Be sure the facility you’re using is a city facility or you may be charged for your time there

DeLoach said all city offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday with the exception of essential staff; further plans will be announced at a later time.

Sanitation services will also be suspended until further notice. Residents are urged to make sure secure trash and recycling bins ahead of the storm.

For more information on Chatham County evacuations, school closings and more, visit here.