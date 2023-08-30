SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are feeling the effects of Hurricane Idalia, which slammed into Florida’s Big Bend coast Wednesday morning as a Category 3 major hurricane.
WSAV News 3 will bring you live updates throughout the day as Idalia nears the area.
12:21 p.m.
Beaufort County Council Chairman Joseph Passiment has issued a State of Emergency for Beaufort County until Sept. 3.
___
12:17 p.m.
Mayor Dennis G. Baxter has issued a Local State of Emergency and a curfew within the city limits for Bloomingdale, from dusk to dawn.
___
12:15 p.m.
Gov. Kemp discussed Hurricane Idalia’s pathway through Georgia. Idalia is now a Category 1 hurricane and looks to turn into a tropical storm by the time it heads out of the state of Ga.
Officials said they are expecting tides to become high by the time the Idalia reaches the Chatham/Liberty County area.
They are expecting Hurricane Idalia to hit the Savannah area between the hours of 6 through 9 p.m., with some flooding.
—
11:45 a.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp and officials from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are scheduled to speak around noon. Watch live coverage at this link.
___
11:35 a.m.
Several shelters have opened in the area:
Bulloch:
Open Hearts Community Mission
201 Martin Luther King Junior Dr, Statesboro, GA 30458
912-623-2528
Habitat For Humanity
201 Johnson St, Statesboro, GA 30458
912-489-2076
Effingham:
Treutlen House At New Ebenezer Inc. Rincon
131 Old Augusta Central Rd, Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-9797
Evans:
Service County/Service Senior Center Claxton
U.S. Highway 280. Claxton, GA 30417
912-739-1705
Ware:
Effingham County Action Pact
2100 Riverside Ave, Waycross, GA 31501
912-285-6083
The city of Savannah has also opened a safety center at the Cultural Arts Center (201 Montgomery St.).
___
11:30 a.m.
A state of emergency is now in place for the city of Statesboro.
The city has also decided to close the city hall and other city facilities at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
___
11:15 a.m.
The mayor of the city of Rincon has declared a local state of emergency. In addition, a curfew will be in place starting at 7 p.m.
Officials said a shelter will be opening for residents at Pinora Baptist Church.