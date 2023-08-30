SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are feeling the effects of Hurricane Idalia, which slammed into Florida’s Big Bend coast Wednesday morning as a Category 3 major hurricane.

WSAV News 3 will bring you live updates throughout the day as Idalia nears the area.

12:21 p.m.

Beaufort County Council Chairman Joseph Passiment has issued a State of Emergency for Beaufort County until Sept. 3.

12:17 p.m.

Mayor Dennis G. Baxter has issued a Local State of Emergency and a curfew within the city limits for Bloomingdale, from dusk to dawn.

12:15 p.m.

Gov. Kemp discussed Hurricane Idalia’s pathway through Georgia. Idalia is now a Category 1 hurricane and looks to turn into a tropical storm by the time it heads out of the state of Ga.

Officials said they are expecting tides to become high by the time the Idalia reaches the Chatham/Liberty County area.

They are expecting Hurricane Idalia to hit the Savannah area between the hours of 6 through 9 p.m., with some flooding.

11:45 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and officials from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are scheduled to speak around noon. Watch live coverage at this link.

11:35 a.m.

Several shelters have opened in the area:

Bulloch:

Open Hearts Community Mission

201 Martin Luther King Junior Dr, Statesboro, GA 30458

912-623-2528

Habitat For Humanity

201 Johnson St, Statesboro, GA 30458

912-489-2076

Effingham:

Treutlen House At New Ebenezer Inc. Rincon

131 Old Augusta Central Rd, Rincon, GA 31326

912-754-9797

Evans:

Service County/Service Senior Center Claxton

U.S. Highway 280. Claxton, GA 30417

912-739-1705

Ware:

Effingham County Action Pact

2100 Riverside Ave, Waycross, GA 31501

912-285-6083

The city of Savannah has also opened a safety center at the Cultural Arts Center (201 Montgomery St.).

11:30 a.m.

A state of emergency is now in place for the city of Statesboro.

The city has also decided to close the city hall and other city facilities at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

11:15 a.m.

The mayor of the city of Rincon has declared a local state of emergency. In addition, a curfew will be in place starting at 7 p.m.

Officials said a shelter will be opening for residents at Pinora Baptist Church.