Sally now a Category 2 Hurricane, crawling towards Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —With Tropical Storm Vicky forming this morning, we now have a grand total of 5 tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. This ties the record, set in September 1971, for the most number of tropical cyclones in that basin at one time. As of now, none of these systems will impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Tracking Sally

Sally has rapidly strengthened throughout Monday afternoon, now as a CAT 2 hurricane. As of 5 pm Monday, it was centered 105 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Hurricane Sally has maximum sustained wind of 100 mph, moving west-northwest at 6 mph. Sally is likely to gain strength over over the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall as a strong category 2 hurricane early Tuesday is expected along the eastern Louisiana coast.

Sally is expected to crawl along the Gulf Coast as it moves inland Tuesday. This will lead to higher rain totals, storm surge, and tropical storm to hurricane force winds from Monday through Wednesday. Rain totals will be between 8-16″ with locally higher amounts closer to 24″. Storm surge will be the highest near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Sally is now the earliest “S” storm on record, beating Stan which formed on October 2, 2005.

Tracking Paulette

Hurricane Paulette continues to strengthen as it moves away from Bermuda. The category 2 hurricane is packing winds of 105 mph and moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

Paulette may even strengthen further as it begins to race northeastward through the North Atlantic.

Tracking Teddy

Tropical Storm Teddy formed early Monday morning from what was Tropical Depression 20. As of 5 pm, it was centered 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 14 mph. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph.

Teddy is likely to strengthen the next few days and could even become a major category 3 hurricane by Friday. The storm will remain over the ocean through the weekend.

Tracking Vicky

Tropical Storm Vicky formed late Monday morning from what was tropical depression 21. Vicky has max sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving to the northwest at 7 mph.

This is expected to be a short-lived tropical system as wind shear increases through this week.

Remnant Rene

Rene has weakened into a remnant low and continue to dissipate over the next day or so.