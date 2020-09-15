Sally less than 100 miles away from Gulf Coast, crawling at 2 mph

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall early tomorrow morning. While landfall is expected within 24 hours, Sally has begun to lash the coast with heavy rain and tropical storm force wind.





5 am TUE: Sally is essentially stationary just 60 miles east-southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Sally has continued to weaken through the overnight hours, now a category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph. The hurricane is moving to the west-northwest at 2 mph. Regardless of strength at landfall and with Sally INCHING along the central Gulf Coast, there will be life-threatening flooding along the gulf coast likely THROUGH WEDNESDAY.

Gulf Coast Impacts

With impacts remaining for the next 24-36 hours, this means those along the Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida coast will see constant rain and constant wind. Highest rain totals will be between 10-20″ high with the possibility of local amounts of 30″.





This will cause serious, life-threatening flooding, deadly flooding…on top of high storm surge along the coast…on top of dangerous winds from category 1 storm.





Sally will begin to pick up speed by Thursday as it gets picked up by a fast moving trough.

Hurricane Sally Facts

If Sally keeps hurricane strength at landfall, it will become the 4th hurricane to make a U.S. landfall this year. The most recent year with 4 or more U.S. hurricane landfalls was 2005 with 5 hurricanes.

Sally is now the 5th storm this season to make landfall along the Gulf Coast and the 3rd hurricane to make landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Here is a breakdown of the other 3 tropical systems in the Atlantic: