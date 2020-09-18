Road to Recovery: LIVE special on Hurricane Sally from Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSAV) – After the devastation of Hurricane Sally, the Gulf Coast has a long road to recovery. But the community’s spirit is strong and generous.

That spirit will be on full display during a special three-hour newscast from WSAV’s sister station, WKRG, in Orange Beach.

Watch live on this page from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth was on the air keeping viewers safe when Sally made landfall. Now, he’ll be on the scene of the damage and devastation.

Bloodsworth will be joined by Rose Ann Haven, Peter Albrecht, Randy Patrick and the entire WKRG News 5 reporting team.

Hear from the people on the ground picking up the pieces for themselves and their neighbors.

Local and state leaders will join WKRG News 5 staff to map out the Road to Recovery. And we’ll hear the stories of the people who survived and are moving forward.