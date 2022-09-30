SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Rain and lots of it. That’s what many witnessed in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

WSAV crews were spread across the coast of southeast Georgia and Lowcountry providing team coverage. Below, you can view live shots from each crew Friday morning and a brief description of what was happening below each video.

Surfers on Tybee Island took advantage of post-storm conditions late Friday morning.

Hilton Head Island experienced wind gusts late Friday morning as Hurricane Ian approached South Carolina.

Tybee Island officials are monitoring Highway 80 as flood risk and storm surges persist on Friday.

Hilton Head Island officials are still wary of the high tide brought on by Hurricane Ian Friday morning.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Official urged residents to stay home and off the roads early Friday morning.

Tree removal experts want you to know these tips on how to clean up your yards after the storm.

Beaufort County saw heavier winds and rain early Friday morning.