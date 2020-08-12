Preparing the elderly for hurricanes during a pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When a hurricane hits, the best you can do at any age is be prepared.

The executive director of Savannah’s Buckingham South Assisted Living Facility says they designed their building with that in mind.

Constructed of concrete and steel, Buckingham South was built to withstand a Category 4 storm.

“We’ve got pilings hundreds of feet into the ground. We have a brand new backup generator,” says Rita Slatus. Because of their fortress-like setting, elderly residents at Buckingham often have the luxury of riding out a storm.

Many other local seniors don’t.



According to Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, spokesperson for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, seniors and people with special health needs can register for government assistance to evacuate and find shelter during a hurricane.

“If they are wheelchair-bound, if they have some other functional needs that we can make sure they’re going to be comfortable wherever they go,” claims Rodriguez-Presley.

She says plans are already in place to help protect our most vulnerable from COVID-19.

“They’re doing temperature checks at every shelter,” says Rodriguez-Presley. “They’ll be doing questionnaires to see if people are at risk for coronavirus, and there are things in place to help people isolate or even send them to another facility if they need to because of coronavirus.”

For more information on how to develop a hurricane plan, specific to you, or a loved one’s needs, visit here. For those living in the Coastal Health District, register for evacuation assistance here.