Potential Tropical Cyclone 9: Still no Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The potential tropical cyclone nine is moving over the southern Leeward Islands this morning. This system is still lacking a well-defined center causing a lot of uncertainty – both in the track and intensity long term.

As of 5 am Wednesday, PTC Nine is 5 miles south of Dominica. It has max sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 23 mph.

The potential tropical cyclone is expected to become Isaias sometime today as it tracks through the eastern Caribbean Sea. Some strengthening will be possible before it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola.The track and strength of the soon to be storm becomes less certain as we head through the weekend and into next week.

PTC 9 is battling dry air from the northern Caribbean. This is a limiting factor – not allowing for a defined center.

The steering high pressure is expected to remain strong for the next few days. This will allow PTC Nine to move in a west-northwest direction.

A lot of Uncertainty

There is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast track both in the track and intensity long term for two reasons.



1. THE TRACK While a poorly defined area of circulation is starting to emerge, there is no well-defined center of circulation. Once a center tightens up, this will allow the system to become more organized and then strengthen. Forecast models have a hard time grasping storms that haven’t formed yet.



2. THE INTENSITY There is a possibility that PTC will interact with the mountainous terrain of the Greater Antilles. A southern track would move it over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. This would lead to a weaker system. If it tracks to the north, it would stay over warm waters and could have more time to develop.

While there is no significant threat right now to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is a system that Storm Team 3 is closely monitoring.

Take Aways

Tropical Storm Isaias has not formed yet. We need it to develop first before the forecast track and intensity can become more certain.

Most models agree that this storm never gets strong than tropical storm strength. They aren't expecting a hurricane. A lot of the land interaction PTC 9 will have over the next few days will likely inhibit storm development. The more land interaction before it starts reach the United States, the better for Florida and potentially southern Georgia.

It doesn’t look like it is going to produce major impacts for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry right now. Things can change. As of right now, expect some moisture and scattered showers and storms.



Breaking Records

The big take away is that the tropical storm hasn’t formed just yet. It is hard for forecast models to get a good grasp on an undeveloped storm and where it could track. As this system continues to strengthen and move more west, we will have a better idea on those factors.

When Isaias forms, it will break the record for the earliest I named storm. This record is currently held by 2005’s Irene, which formed on August 7, 2005. When Isaias forms, it will become the 6th storm this year to set the record for being the earliest named storm.

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?

A potential tropical cyclone (PTC) is a disturbance that has a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone. As the PTC poses a threat of tropical storm conditions on land within 48 hours, it allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories before it is upgraded to a storm.