Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forms in Caribbean Sea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 16 formed late Tuesday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It will continue moving to the west through the middle of this week before making landfall in Belize.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16

As of 11 am Tuesday, PTC 16 has sustained winds of 40 mph and is 140 south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. It is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.

The Potential Tropical Cyclone will continue to track to the west through the middle of this week. It is under moderate wind shear right now. The wind shear is expected to weaken through the day today. As PTC 16 moves out of the area of wind shear, it could strengthen into a tropical storm as early as tonight.

It will continue to intensify, possibly into a strong tropical storm, as it tracks closer to the coast of Belize by Thursday morning.

A potential tropical cyclone (PTC) is a disturbance that has a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone. As the PTC poses a threat of tropical storm conditions on land within 48 hours, it allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories before it is upgraded to a storm.

Tropical Depression 15

Tropical Depression 15 is currently 140 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph. This tropical depression will continue to track to the northeast and track away from the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Depression 15 is slowly getting better organized and has a small window of opportunity to become a tropical storm today. By late Wednesday/early Thursday, wind shear is going to increase, blocking the depression from strengthening.

The next storm names on our list are Nana and Omar.