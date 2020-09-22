PHOTOS: Texas coast flooded by Beta

Michael Koudelka and Carol Kelly walk through tidal flood waters on East Hunter Drive in the unincorporated community of Freddiesville near Bayou Vista, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Tidal surge as well as rain showers from the storm continued to inundate low-lying area around Galveston County, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Strand Street is flooded in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A barricade floats along flooded Strand Street near 25th Street in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A truck drives through a flooded street in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier rests on the beach near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Blake Johnson runs through the rain on the seawall near Central City Boulevard in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. At left is a section of the 61st Street Fishing Pier resting on the beach. Parts of Texas and Louisiana braced for more flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during this year’s exceptionally busy hurricane season. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Water rises from the storm surge of Tropical Storm Beta in The Strand as the storm moves toward landfall, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Reighny Knight, reacts as she, Elijah Melendez, left, and Peyton Knight, are splashed by waves churned up by Tropical Storm Beta as it moves toward landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Rafael Juarez rides his bicycle through a street flooded by Tropical Storm Beta as he makes his way home from the store Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A tidal surge hit Surfside, Texas, ahead of Tropical Storm Beta making landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jeff Williams gets back in his vehicle to try to get it out of the flooded road Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Surfside, Texas. A tidal surge hit the island overnight, before Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Mark Wilson walks on Thunder Road, which was flooded during a tidal surge, before Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Surfside, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Brittany Griffin walks on the beach with her daughter, June, 3, as they watch the rough surf churned up by Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Hight tide begins at the Light House District ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DQ Restaurant’s parking area experiencing flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Beta Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Kemah, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

Beta made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O’Connor, Texas, and has the distinction of being the first time a storm named for a Greek letter made landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

By mid-morning Tuesday, Beta was 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving toward the northeast at 2 mph and is expected to stall inland over Texas through Wednesday.

“We currently have both storm surge and rainfall going on right now,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Amaryllis Cotto in Galveston, Texas.

Cotto said 6-12 inches of rain has fallen in the area, with isolated amounts of up to 18 inches. Beta has already caused flooding in Houston and Galveston, and Cotto said that dangerous flash flooding is expected through Wednesday.

Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Beta was expected to eventually move over Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi later in the week, bringing the risk of flash flooding.