Photos show Hurricane Michael recovery one year after storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSAV) – It’s been one year since Hurricane Michael brought devastating category 5 winds to the Florida Panhandle.

The damage from the storm is still visible one year later, but the process of rebuilding is underway in many areas.

News 3 traveled to Panhandle shortly after the storm hit to assist our sister station, WMBB, with coverage. From debris-covered roads to roof torn buildings, we saw the impact firsthand.

But just a couple of weeks ago, we went back to the same areas to see the progress that’s been made.

The proof is in the pictures.

Center for the ARTS 2018

Center for the ARTS 2019

While the Panama City Center for the ARTS sustained some damage, it was able to reopen quickly and has been helping local artists left without galleries following the hurricane.

Bay Co. Historical Musuem 2018

Bay Co. Historical Museum 2019

Relief 2018

Relief 2019

Dowtown 2018

Downtown 2019

Debris scattered along Panama City’s Harrison Avenue and damage to the Bay County Historical Museum and downtown stores.

Blountstown High School football stadium 2018

Blountstown High School football stadium 2019

Blountstown High School football stadium 2018

Blountstown High School football stadium 2019

With the exception of some cinderblock buildings, not much was left of the Blountstown High School football stadium. The stands were crumbled, the lights were damaged beyond repair, and portions of the field were damaged by debris.

Now the stadium has reopened, and the Blountstown Tigers are currently undefeated this season.

Calhoun Liberty Hospital 2018

Calhoun Liberty Hospital 2019

While the exterior shots of the Calhoun Liberty Hospital look similar, much has changed on the inside.

The ER is once again operational and the landing lights for the emergency transport helipad have been repaired.

The Marina Civic Center 2018

The Marina Civic Center 2019

The Marina Civic Center 2019

Panama City Marina 2018

Panama City Marina 2019

Panama City Marina 2019

The Marina Civic Center sustained significant damage from the hurricane along with the Panama City Marina.

A year later, the entire area is fenced off.

La Royale Lounge 2018

La Royale Lounge 2019

La Royale Lounge in downtown Panama City was completely gutted by Hurricane Michael.

A year later, remodeling has started, but the Fiesta Room next door had to be torn down.

Linemen working to restore power 2018

Linemen from across the US worked days on end to restore power to the Panhandle.

Along Highway 231, many of the poles were knocked over or snapped in half.

Martin Theatre 2018

Martin Theatre 2019

Martin Theatre 2019

The historic theatre in downtown Panama City lost its roof during the storm. The façade has been largely restored but work continues on the inside.

Movies that would typically be shown there are now being screened across the street at the Panama City Center for the ARTS.

McKenzie Park 2018

McKenzie Park 2019

McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City saw damage to trees, the fountain, and other features. One year later, much of that has been repaired.

Panama City 2019

Scattered around Panama City are literal signs of progress and hope.

St. Andrews in Panama City 2018

St. Andrews in Panama City 2019

Historic St. Andrews in Panama City continues to recover. Many buildings are being remodeled.

The Place Downtown 2018

The Place Downtown 2018

The Place Downtown 2019

Panama City’s The Place Downtown is back open after part of the roof collapsed during Hurricane Michael.

