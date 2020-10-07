PHOTOS: Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, toppling trees and power lines

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula’s resort-studded coast.
Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday south of Morgan City, Louisiana.
The hurricane came ashore in Mexico around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday with top winds of 110 mph. Officials said it caused no deaths or injuries, but did force hundreds of tourists to take refuge in storm shelters.
It knocked out power to about 266,000 customers, or about one-third of the total on the Yucatan peninsula.
There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, said Carlos Joaquín González, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo.
“Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed,” Joaquín González said.