PHOTOS: Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico, toppling trees and power lines

A view of some of the debris left by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Soldiers survey damage from Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A fallen palm tree left by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, roaring ashore between Cancun and the resorts of Playa del Carmen and Cozumel. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Rain falls during Hurricane Delta over a fallen tree toppled by a previous storm, Gamma, in Valladolid, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula two days after storm Gamma hit the area. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A dock is closed to the public before Hurricane Delta arrives near Playa del Carmen, Mexico, early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then grow to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 on approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast this week. (AP Photo/Tomas Stargardter)

People chat at a shelter set up at the Technological Institute of Cancun prior to the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Luis Henao)

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula’s resort-studded coast.

Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The hurricane came ashore in Mexico around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday with top winds of 110 mph. Officials said it caused no deaths or injuries, but did force hundreds of tourists to take refuge in storm shelters.

It knocked out power to about 266,000 customers, or about one-third of the total on the Yucatan peninsula.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, said Carlos Joaquín González, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo.

“Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed,” Joaquín González said.