Hurricane prep for your four-legged family members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to preparing your family for a hurricane, it can be easy to overlook what your pet may need.

“I think the most important thing is to have a plan,” says Dr. Andrew Woods from the Savannah Animal Clinic.

Dr. Woods says the best thing you can do for your pet is to get enough supplies for them and to take them with you. But whatever plans you make, it’s important to not forget one key item.

“I would say I think the most common thing people forget is to actually bring their identification tags,” says Dr. Woods. “They can get lost so easily during the crazy hustle and bustle of hurricane season.”

The most important items to pack for pets are at least two weeks worth of food, water and their medications. Also, pack blankets, bedding, toys and any other important documents about your pet.

Even after the storm passes, Dr. Woods says there is still the potential for dangerous situations for your pet.

“Have you heard of the recent epidemic of the green algae that’s going around that’s killing pets?” Woods asks. “If you see a pond or something with lots of algae in it, do not let your pets swim in it.”

Find a pet-friendly hotel near you using this link. Learn more about hurricane prep for pets from the US Humane Society here.