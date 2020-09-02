Omar weakens to a Tropical Depression

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are less than 10 days away from the peak of Hurricane Season. Right now, we have one tropical storm, one tropical depression, and two tropical waves we are watching. Tropical Storm Nana and then Tropical Storm Omar both formed Tuesday. This makes 15 named storms so far for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Nana

Tropical Storm Nana is 65 miles northeast of Isla Roatan, Honduras. Max sustained winds are holding steady at 60 mph. It is moving to the west at 15 mph.

Light, northerly wind shear is keeping Nana somewhat unorganized on satellite. While the wind shear will persist, Nana is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Belize Coast. It could intensify into a strong tropical storm or low end category 1 hurricane right before it makes landfall late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Nana will bring dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions along the coast of Belize.

Tropical Depression Omar

Omar has weakened to Tropical Depression Omar Wednesday evening. Max sustained winds have dropped to 35 mph.

Strong wind shear has continued to impact Omar today and the storm has continued to fall apart. Omar will continue to track to the east and become a remnant low Thursday.

Other Areas to Watch

Tropical Wave #1

This disturbance is very unorganized and currently has a 20% chance of forming within the next 2 days and a 30% within the next 5 days.

As it tracks to the west, some development will be possible through this week.

Tropical Wave #2

This disturbance, emerging off the coast of Africa and farther east, has a better chance of developing later this weekend. Right now, there is a 10% chance of forming within the next 2 days and a 60% chance of forming within the next 5 days.

The wave is expected to track west and possibly emerge with a small disturbance south of the Cape Verde Islands. A tropical depression could form over this weekend while it continues to move westward over the Atlantic.