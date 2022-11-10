TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical depression Nicole is currently impacting Tybee Island, causing many to stay indoors and ride out the storm. Despite this several businesses on the island are operating as normal.

despite the effects of tropical storm Nicole coming down on Tybee Island, many bars and restaurants say it’s business as usual.

People on the island were excited to see that many places were still open. Tourists say they were taking advantage of the great southern food Tybee has to offer.

At spanky’s restaurant, employees tell me that not even a storm could stop them from serving their beloved customers.

Although restaurant Spanky’s Beachside was open for business, the restaurant next door had closed its doors for the evening.

“Last storm wasn’t too bad on us and this storm didn’t look like it would be bad either, so we just stayed open,” Andrew Martin said. “Well today hasn’t been that busy but then again it is off-season, and with the storm rolling in, it hasn’t been that busy like it usually is, but still surprised of the amount of people that has come out.”

Spanky’s server told WSAV that they will remain open during normal business hours.