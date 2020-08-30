Tracking the Tropics: Next possible Tropical Depression by midweek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we head into the peak of hurricane season, it doesn’t seem like the tropics will be slowing down any time soon! The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has their eye on 4 areas of potential development: 1 in the Caribbean Sea, 2 in the tropical Atlantic and 1 along the East Coast.

Development off East Coast

Currently sitting over northern Florida, a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to track east and move into the Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow. An area of low pressure will form once it moves off our coast. As it stays over warm waters and weak wind shear, the low pressure will gradually become better organized.

As it parallels the east coast, the NHC has a 70% chance of it forming into our next tropical depression by the middle of this week. It will initially parallel the coastline, but stay out at sea as it moves north and then northeast away from land.

While we WILL NOT see any tropical impacts from this low pressure, we will see a higher rain chance Monday.

National Hurricane Center: 50% 2-day formation chance, 70% 5-day formation chance

Tropical Waves in Atlantic

Each of these waves has a low chance of forming within the next 5 days. The three waves will be moving in a westward direction over this week.

There is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time. Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor these disturbances as they move west.

Tropical Wave #1

This tropical wave is moving westward into the Caribbean Sea after passing the Lesser Antilles this morning. While it is unorganized, there will be gradual development as it travels through the Caribbean Sea.

National Hurricane Center: 20% 2-day formation chance, 30% 5-day formation chance

Tropical Wave #2

This tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic and moving westward. Development will be slow as it moves west.

National Hurricane Center: 0% 2-day formation chance, 30% 5-day formation chance

Tropical Wave #3

A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa throughout the next couple of days. Gradual development will be possible by the end of the week as it moves westward.

National Hurricane Center: 0% 2-day formation chance, 20% 5-day formation chance