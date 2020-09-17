Threat remains as Sally drenches Georgia

(NBC News) – Though Sally is no longer a hurricane, the storm remains a threat.

As communities along the Gulf Coast survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Sally, remnants of the storm are dumping heavy rain on Georgia and the Carolinas.

Sally pushed ashore early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm, dumping more than 30 inches of rain on some areas. Flash flooding resulted in hundreds of water rescues.

One hundred and five mile-per-hour winds toppled trees, downed power lines and ripped the outer wall off of one 10-story condominium building in Gulf Shores.

In Pensacola, a segment of the three mile bridge is gone.

At least one death has been attributed to the storm so far.