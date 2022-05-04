SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, storm surge and rip currents. These storms bring numerous threats to life and property across the United States, causing billions of dollars in damage.

Hurricane season starts in less than a month, so now is the time to prepare. It’s a good time to review and possibly update your insurance policy.

Often overlooked, this advice might be the most important to protect your property and finances following a storm. Call your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup to make sure you have enough insurance to repair or replace your home and/or belongings.

Remember, home and renters insurance doesn’t cover flooding, so you’ll need a separate policy for it.

Flood insurance is available through your company, agent or the National Flood Insurance Program at floodsmart.gov. Don’t wait to get started, since flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

Another task to do now BEFORE a storm hits is to walk around your property and take a digital inventory.

Finally, it’s important to watch out for who you are doing business with AFTER you have storm damage. There have often been post-storm fraud situations where people demand cash upfront and never finish the work.

