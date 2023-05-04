SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season begins in less than a month, and this is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. Thursday’s topic is staying protected during a storm.

Depending on the particular threat from a tropical system, you may have to evacuate to a shelter from your location or you may choose to shelter in place. In either scenario, it is important to protect yourself from the wind and water by staying in your safe place.

The safest place in your home to protect yourself from the wind is an interior room with no windows on the lowest level. You will want as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Stay there until the storm threat passes.

If you are in a flood-prone area, it is not a good idea to shelter in place. If your home begins to flood, you will have to move up away from the water. In a multi-story home, this will put you at a greater risk of being affected by the wind because wind speeds increase with height above ground level. Even well-built high-rise structures are at a greater risk from major wind damage because of the increase in speed several stories off of the ground.

Whether you decide to shelter in place or evacuate to a shelter, you need to have a way to receive weather alters and forecast information. Remember that power and internet outages will make it difficult if storm conditions begin to damage or destroy communication infrastructure. Your phone is a great tool to use, however, they become reliable under hurricane conditions. A battery-operated NOAA weather radio or battery-powered AM or FM radio may work longer as storm conditions deteriorate.

Be mindful of where you evacuate to. Know the forecast and know where the greatest inland impacts may be felt. Tropical storm and hurricane impacts can often be felt well inland and away from the coast in the form of damaging wind and flooding rain. Flooding can make travel very dangerous even after the wind threat ends.

Never drive into flood water. Your vehicle can sink or easily wash away. Remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Avoid traveling during a storm threat unless you are ordered to evacuate. However, if you are ordered to leave, you should evacuate your home as soon as possible. Many of our coastal communities do not offer local shelters and you will have to travel inland.

Follow designated routes to evacuate and return. Some roads may be closed or washed out.