National Guard, America’s Second Harvest prepares 1,000 emergency hurricane food boxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia National Guard is helping America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia prepare 1,000 emergency food boxes.

The boxes will be ready for immediate distribution in the event of a hurricane, America’s Second Harvest says. Everything in the boxes is shelf-stable, easy to access, does not require electricity to prepare, is nutritious, and is suitable for families and seniors.

“In these stressful and challenging times, more and more of our neighbors are struggling with hunger than ever before,” America’s Second Harvest said.

Along with helping with emergency food relief during natural disasters, America’s Second Harvest serves as a food warehouse and distribution center for 298 nonprofit agencies.