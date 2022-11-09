JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSAV) — Millions of people in storm-weary Florida are once again bracing for severe weather.

Gusting winds and growing waves are the early calling card for Nicole along Florida’s east coast.

“This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Families, from the panhandle through the keys are preparing as best they can. Many are filling and stacking sandbags to try and block the storm surge.

“I am going to put them in front of my doors and hoping that you know if it gets flooded or a little bit wet that it won’t seep into the house,” one resident told NBC.

The water is already creeping into places it’s not supposed to be, pushing those who live along the beach to higher ground

“Just wanna get away from the water we’ll be trapped because the water is already coming over the seawall,” said Gloria Myers, a Jensen Beach resident.

Erosion is another major concern, the Atlantic swallowing everything in its path.

“We watched a huge chunk of this backyard just dissolve and fall into the ocean,” Myers said.

Dunes already giving way in dozens of coastal communities, roads covered with sand and in low spots, underwater.

With the massive system inching closer to the shoreline and getting stronger, the intensity is expected to continue to build before landfall here in the overnight hours.

This is a large, slow-moving storm, which means it will dump rain on the area for several hours.