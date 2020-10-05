Major Hurricane Delta even stronger, has potential to reach near Category 5 status by tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly intensify over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. The major hurricane could get very close to category 5 strength before making landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula by tomorrow morning. The chance for major impacts are increasingly likely once again along the central Gulf Coast.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, Delta has continued to get stronger. Max sustained winds are up to 145 mph with wind gusts up to 175 mph. The storm is centered 215 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Conditions will remain favorable for rapid intensification through Wednesday. Warm waters and weak wind shear give Delta the potential to reach near CAT 5 status before making landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will begin to move a bit slower Thursday and Friday as it starts to turn toward the northeast, still as a major category 3 or 4 storm.

It will then approach the United States likely along the Louisiana coast as a strong hurricane.

With this track, heavy rain, destructive wind, and storm surge would once again batter the Gulf Coast, possibly in the same areas still reeling from previous storms this season.

While this track would not bring serious or direct impacts to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, as with previous Gulf Coast landfalls, we would see several days of much higher humidity and rain chances as tropical moisture cuts across Georgia and South Carolina, feeding into the storm.

Stay with Storm Team 3 as we continue to bring you the latest on Hurricane Delta.