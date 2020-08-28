Lowcountry firefighters deploy to aid in Hurricane Laura recovery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Seven firefighters from the Lowcountry have been deployed to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

The storm blasted through the Louisiana coast, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday. Laura has left at least six people dead and more than 875,000 without power.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue has sent two members to aid in the storm recovery.

Battalion Chief Jason Walters

Capt. Jonathan Bills

Batallion Chief Jason Walters is assisting the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, leading the nearly 60 members in urban search and rescue.

Capt. Jonathan Bills was deployed as a paramedic to help area health systems provide expert patient care.

Earlier this week, Bluffton Township Fire District personnel headed to areas of Louisiana and Texas to help with air and water rescues.

Five members of the district deployed: Capt. Emerson Kovalanchik, Lt. Steve Arnold, Lt. Grant Turner, Aaron Angel and Mark Eiden.

Meanwhile, five volunteers from the Lowcountry are volunteering with storm recovery assistance through the American Red Cross.