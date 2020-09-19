Long road ahead for Alabama residents recovering from Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a long road ahead for residents along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Sally.

Thousands of people are still without power, and officials already predict billions of dollars in damage.

One road in Baldwin County, Alabama collapsed because of major flooding. Residents are calling it “complete devastation.” There are many people stuck on one side of the bridge with no power and no way to leave, as the bridge is the only way into town.

Residents told WSAV sister station WKRG that they are lucky to have plenty of canned goods, but the situation is still bad.

Officials did advise Baldwin County residents to evacuate, but locals tell WKRG that no storm has ever caused severe damage like this.

One person has been reported dead from the hurricane and several others are missing. Five-hundred members of Florida’s National Guard were called to hard hit areas to go house-to-house to help people stranded due to flooding.