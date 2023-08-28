SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A slow Monday morning had grocery store management discussing increasing store supplies before Tropical Storm Idalia.

Local grocery stores like Publix, Kroger and Whole Foods’ shelves are stocked, and with slow customer traffic, store managers told News 3 they have no cause for concern.

They explain that management is meeting to discuss preparations for supply and safety before a busy day.

Refreshing employees on storm measures and stocking up on essential items from warehouse suppliers, they plan to keep the shelves stocked with water, ice, towels, batteries, flashlights, candles, bread and canned goods.

A Walmart employee told News 3 that in previous years when the weather worsened, the store closed early, allowing employees to go home.

Other stores like Kroger and Publix stay open, employees say. At Kroger, the windows of the building are hurricane-proof and in case of emergencies, they move to the back stock room.

Assistant grocery manager at Publix, Justin Taylor, told News 3 this is his first hurricane in Savannah, but he is no stranger to storms as he comes from a store in Florida.

Most employees say that previous years have never reached disaster levels and are waiting to see what happens to Florida, but the thought of Hurricane Matthew still scares one Kroger manager.

Idalia is expected to be a 65 mph tropical storm by the time it reaches Savannah. Make sure to stay hurricane-ready and prepared.