LIVE UPDATE: Eta latest track shifts west, Coastal Empire now out of cone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Eta has been pummeling South Florida and the Keys with heavy rain, wind, and storm surge, but is now slowly pulling away. The Coastal Empire is now out of the forecast cone but the exact track and strength late this week remains uncertain.

As of Monday evening, Eta has been weakening due to dry air circulating around the center. The storm is producing winds of 50 mph and is centered 140 miles west-southwest of The Dry Tortugas. The storm will continue to drift to the southwest tonight before making a hard northerly turn tomorrow.

Forecast models have been suggesting a more westward track and the current NHC track has become more in agreement with those models. Steering high pressure will push Eta to the southwest tonight before weakening. As the high pressure weakens, Eta will turn to the north. Eta will slowly crawl to the north this week while slowly weakening.

By midweek, Eta will begin to encounter drier air and potentially cooling surface water that will prevent any further strengthening and likely lead to gradual weakening. As Eta approaches the Big Bend of Florida late this week, it will fall apart and weaken to a tropical depression.

As the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry remain sandwiched between strong Mid-Atlantic high pressure to the north and Eta to the south, a persistent onshore wind will create rough surf for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts through the week. Areas of beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be possible.

While just a few occasional showers can be expected tonight, rain coverage will be on the increase through the week with some heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms at times.

Record-breaking Hurricane Season

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.