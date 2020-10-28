LIVE COVERAGE: Zeta makes landfall in Southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 Hurricane

Watch live coverage from WGNO, our sister station in New Orleans, Louisiana, above

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Zeta has made landfall near Cocodrie in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday evening. It remains a category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. Zeta is now overland and moving to the north-northeast at 24 mph.

Heavy rain, damaging wind, and life-threatening storm surge will accompany the storm as it continues to move onshore. Tropical storm conditions are possible all the way into Northwest Georgia and southwest South Carolina Thursday as Zeta interacts with another storm coming out of the Plains.





As the hurricane continues to interact with land, it will gradually weaken through the night. By tomorrow, it will be in central Alabama as a tropical storm. After landfall in Louisiana, Zeta will interact with a separate storm currently in the Plains.

Zeta will lose its tropical characteristics later Thursday as the two storms combine into a single, complex area of low pressure heading through the Mid-Atlantic states. This unified storm will continue to produce heavy rain and strong winds. Most of this will occur north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

This will mark the second landfall for Zeta. The storm originated in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall Monday night in the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane near Tulum.

“While the heaviest rain will fall closer to the center track to our north, we could see scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “One or two of those could become strong to severe with gusty wind.”

Steam Team 3 says no other serious impacts from Zeta are likely here at home.