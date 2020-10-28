LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Zeta could strengthen into major hurricane less than 100 miles off Louisiana coast

Watch live coverage from WGNO, our sister station in New Orleans, Louisiana, above

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Zeta is now less than 100 miles south of the Louisiana coast and continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico hours before making landfall along the Louisiana Coast. It is possible it could reach CAT 3 strength before landfall. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and life-threatening storm surge will accompany the storm as it moves onshore.

Tropical storm conditions are possible all the way into Northwest Georgia Thursday as Zeta interacts with another storm coming out of the Plains.





Heavy rain and strong winds are already hitting the coastline. The warm surface water in the Gulf of Mexico is helping the storm to intensify again. Max sustained winds are now up to 110 mph. Category 3 strengthen begins at 111 mph. Further strengthening is still possible before Zeta makes landfall this evening. Hurricane warnings there are already in effect.

This will mark the second landfall for Zeta. The storm originated in the Caribbean Sea and made landfall Monday night in the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane near Tulum.

After landfall in Louisiana, Zeta will interact with a separate storm currently in the Plains. Heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds are possible Thursday morning in parts of Alabama and northern Georgia, including the Atlanta area.

Zeta will lose its tropical characteristics later Thursday as the two storms combine into a single, complex area of low pressure heading through the Mid-Atlantic states. This unified storm will continue to produce heavy rain and strong winds. Most of this will occur north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

“While the heaviest rain will fall closer to the center track to our north, we could see scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “One or two of those could become strong to severe with gusty wind.”

Steam Team 3 says no other serious impacts from Zeta are likely here at home.