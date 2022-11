SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Bethesda Academy will cancel classes on Thursday, November 10 th — classes will resume on Monday, November 14.

will cancel classes on Thursday, November 10 — classes will resume on Monday, November 14. Bridges Preparatory School will move to eLearning on Thursday, November 10.

will move to eLearning on Thursday, November 10. Jasper County School District will move to eLearning on Thursday, November 10.