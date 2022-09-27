SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th.

Mcintosh County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th.

Saint Leo University has moved all classes from all its campuses, including those in Savannah and Charleston, online from Monday, September 26th to Tuesday, September 27th. Classes are canceled from Wednesday, September 28th, through Friday, September 30th.

