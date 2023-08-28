SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Idalia’s possibility of hitting Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as a Tropical Storm.

Glynn County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Liberty County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

McIntosh County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tybee Island Maritime Academy will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31.

WSAV will continue to update this as we get more information from schools.