LIST: Savannah restaurants remaining open Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the city prepares for possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian, several Savannah businesses are closing their doors Tuesday.

Savannah residents can still grab a bite or a drink at some establishments, however. The following businesses will remain open or operate on an adjusted schedule on Tuesday:

The 5 Spot (Habersham location) : Open until 9 p.m.

: Open until 9 p.m. Abe’s on Lincoln : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Atlantic : Open for dinner, 5- 8 p.m.

: Open for dinner, 5- 8 p.m. B. Matthew’s Eatery : Open until 9 p.m.

: Open until 9 p.m. Cafe M : Open until 1:30 p.m.

: Open until 1:30 p.m. Clary’s Cafe : Open regular hours until further notice

: Open regular hours until further notice Club 1 : Open until 9 p.m.

: Open until 9 p.m. Coach’s Corner : Open until 9 p.m.

: Open until 9 p.m. Collins Quarter : Open until 3 p.m.

: Open until 3 p.m. The Diplomat Luncheonette : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours The District Cafe and Eatery : Open until 4 p.m.

: Open until 4 p.m. Donatos Pizza : Open until 7 p.m.

: Open until 7 p.m. Fancy Parkers : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours The Fat Radish : Open for dinner, 5- 8 p.m.

: Open for dinner, 5- 8 p.m. Fox and Fig Cafe : Open until 2 p.m.

: Open until 2 p.m. Foxy Loxy : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Gallery Espresso : Open, closing early

: Open, closing early Gottlieb’s Bakery : Open until 4 p.m.

: Open until 4 p.m. Green Truck Pub : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours The Grey Market : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours The Grove : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. Henny Penny Cafe : Open until 3 p.m.

: Open until 3 p.m. Hirano’s: Open for lunch

Open for lunch Lone Wolf Lounge : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. Namaste : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Pizzeria Vittoria : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. Purrvana Cat Cafe : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Sakura Japanese Restaurant : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Sorry Charlie’s : Open until 7 p.m.

: Open until 7 p.m. Spanky’s Southside : Serving food until 5 p.m., bar open until 7 p.m.

: Serving food until 5 p.m., bar open until 7 p.m. Squirrel’s Pizza : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Tequila’s Town : Open regular hours (limited menu, full bar)

: Open regular hours (limited menu, full bar) Treylor Park and HITCH : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Olympia Cafe : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Ordinary Pub : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. The Original Pinkie Masters : Open until 8:15 p.m.

: Open until 8:15 p.m. Zunzi’s: Open until 5 p.m. (possibly later)

The operating hours listed above are subject to change. Some of the above businesses may also be offering specials or offering only a limited menu. Customers can check social media or contact businesses for updates.

Remember that the City of Savannah is under a mandatory curfew Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If you are a business owner or manager and want to add your business hours to this list, contact WSAV by emailing digital@wsav.com.