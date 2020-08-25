Laura strengthens in Gulf, rapid intensification expected through tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Laura was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning and could make landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana as a major hurricane by early Thursday.

As of 5 pm, Laura’s max sustained winds have strengthened to 80 mph. The hurricane is now moving into the south-central Gulf of Mexico at 17 mph to the west-northwest. Laura is 480 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

With Laura moving over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, there is nothing stopping this hurricane from strengthening. The storm will intensify, possibly quickly through the next day. It could reach Category 3 strength by Wednesday night prior to making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border. Maximum sustained winds are expected to be around 115 mph at the core and wind gusts as high as 140 mph.

Laura will then move up and around an area of high pressure which will block the storm from moving toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Once over land, Laura will quickly weaken and become a tropical depression by Friday night . However, if the low pressure survives moving over the United States, there is a chance it could reform once back over warm ocean waters near the Northeast.