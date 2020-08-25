Major Hurricane Laura close to extremely powerful Cat 4 strength

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Laura is now a major hurricane, reaching category 3 strength with 125 mph maximum sustained winds. It will make landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana tonight or early Thursday morning.

As of 11 am, Laura was centered 225 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving northwest at 16 mph. Pressure continues to fall and is now down to 956 millibars.

There is little to prevent Laura from continuing to strengthen rapidly. It could ramp up to a category 4 storm later today with 145 mph winds and wind gusts up to 170 mph prior to making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border. Category 4 hurricane begins with winds of 130 mph.

In addition to heavy rain and strong wind, Laura could produce storm surge of over 10 feet for a large stretch of the Louisiana Coast. Surge of up to 15 feet is possible near the landfall point.

Laura will then move up and around an area of high pressure which will block the storm from moving toward the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Once over land, Laura will quickly weaken and become a tropical depression by Friday. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.