Laura could be Cat 2 by landfall along Louisiana, Marco landfall expected tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two systems we are watching that may impact the Gulf Coast of the United States this week. Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon. Tropical Storm Laura will follow behind it and making land fall in Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.

Tropical Storm Laura

As of 5 AM Sunday, Laura’s wind have decreased to 45 mph due to the land interaction with Hispaniola. It is located 95 miles east of Port Au Prince, Haiti. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.

In the short term, Laura’s strength will be limited by interacting with Hispaniola and Cuba. In fact, it is likely to weaken a tad as the center of Laura moves over the islands during the next couple of days.

Once Laura is back over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico next week, the storm will become better organized and will become stronger. Conditions in the central Gulf of Mexico are very favorable for development.

By Tuesday, it is expected that Laura could be a category 1 hurricane with sustained wind of 85 mph as it heads toward the Gulf Coast. Laura is expected to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph as it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco formed late Friday night over the northwestern Caribbean. The convection around Marco’s center has been improving since the storm formed.

Marco has maximum sustained winds have been increasing this morning now up to 70 mph as of the 5 AM advisory Sunday. It is located 185 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba. Movement is to the north-northwest at 13 mph and is entering the Gulf of Mexico.

The projected path takes the storm toward Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Strengthening is likely though the night and may achieve hurricane status by tonight.

Wind shear is expected to increase along the Louisiana coast. Once over land, Marco will quickly weaken due to wind shear and how small the storm is.

Two Louisiana Landfalls Next Week

While this is possible for two storms to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, it is rare. With the current projected paths of Laura and Marco, two hurricane landfalls are likely along the Louisiana coast within 48 hours is possible. Laura’s path as of 5 am is more eastern than previous advisories.

Today: Laura will be reaching eastern Cuba, Marco is in the central Gulf of Mexico

Monday: Laura is still over Cuba, Marco will be making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a category 1 hurricane.

Tuesday: Laura enters southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Marco is over land and weakening.

Wednesday: Laura is approaching Louisiana and will be making landfall as a category 2 hurricane.

Thursday: Both systems over land and will be weakening and dissipating.