SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — Over the last several years, South Carolina residents have seen an increase in hurricanes that have impacted their homes and businesses.

“You never know when an emergency might happen, you never know when a disaster might strike,” said Rob Walden of the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Coastal communities face the threat of hurricanes every year.

“We encourage people to make their emergency plans before hurricane season arrives…really as soon as possible,” said Walden.

According to the Department of Natural Resources. South Carolina’s coast was severely impacted by five storms last year which destroyed a number of homes and businesses.

