Isaias strengthens Saturday morning, Hurricane expected to slow down this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong winds and heavy rains continue over the central Bahamas this morning. Hurricane Isaias is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida by tomorrow morning and then slow down along the peninsula.

NHC ADVISORY: As of the 5 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias has strengthened a little more with max sustained winds up to 85 mph with gusts of 105 mph. Movement is northwest at 12 mph. The pressure is holding steady at 988mb. At the 11 pm advisory, the pressure was 987 mb. We will have to see if the pressure continues to slowly rise. As air pressure rise, storms can become weaker. Isaias is centered about 80 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.

INTENSITY: The center of Isaias still isn’t symmetrical. It remains east side heavy. This is due to the westerly shear and dry air on the western side. Due to those two factors, Isaias isn’t expected to strengthen as it nears the Northern Bahamas and Florida coast today. Gradual weakening should occur as the storm reaches the northern Florida coastline. It could be a strong tropical storm when it gets closest to us on Monday.

FORECAST TRACK: There are BIG changes this morning with Isaias’ forecast track. 1. The track has shifted somewhat to the east. The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is still in the cone but it is still looking likely that Isaias will pass just off the coast. The easterly shift is due to Isaias expecting to stay hurricane strength through the weekend. The second big change is the timeline. The forward speed of Isaias is expected to slow down immensely as it reaches the northern Bahamas. This puts it closest to us on Monday. It is expected to continue on a northwesterly direction toward the peninsula of Florida over the next two days. After that it is expected to start to turn north and eventually northeast.

IMPACTS: Impacts for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be determined by how close the center of the storm will be. If it makes a landfall or hugs the coast, our impacts will be much greater. At this time, it is likely for the storm’s center to stay off shore. With that path off shore, expect enhanced rain chances Monday with tropical storm force wind gusts possible (mainly along the coast).

WATCHES & WARNINGS:A hurricane warning has been issued for the coastal waters off of Miami. Tropical storm and hurricane watches have been issued for the central – southeast Florida coast. Tropical storm watches now are in place for waters greater than 20 nautical miles off southern Georgia. These will likely extend more north over the coming days.

Storm Team 3 is working to bring you frequent updates as Isaias continues to evolve. While we are not expecting the full brunt of a hurricane in our area, some impacts are possible late Sunday night and into the day Monday for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It is still tee early to pinpoint the specifics of any impacts to us at this time.

For now, be prepared and stay up to date with us. We’ll have WSAV.com NOW updates at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Follow us on Facebook or download the WSAV news app to be notified when it begins.